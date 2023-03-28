'Attention' by NewJeans hits 200 mln Spotify streams
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- "Attention," a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 200 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Tuesday.
The song had accumulated 200,562,682 streams on the world's largest music streaming platform as of Sunday (U.S. time), ADOR said, citing data from the platform.
This brought the number of the band's songs that have recorded more than 200 million streams to four, along with "Hype Boy," "Ditto" and "OMG."
Including "Cookie," one of the three lead tracks of its debut EP, five of the six songs from the band have been streamed more than 100 million times. The combined streams of all six songs had exceeded 1.1 billion as of a week ago.
In August, NewJeans will perform at the Lollapalooza Chicago 2023 music festival and Japan's biggest annual music festival, Summer Sonic.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training