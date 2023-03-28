'Attention' by NewJeans hits 200 mln Spotify streams

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- "Attention," a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 200 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Tuesday.

The song had accumulated 200,562,682 streams on the world's largest music streaming platform as of Sunday (U.S. time), ADOR said, citing data from the platform.

This brought the number of the band's songs that have recorded more than 200 million streams to four, along with "Hype Boy," "Ditto" and "OMG."

Including "Cookie," one of the three lead tracks of its debut EP, five of the six songs from the band have been streamed more than 100 million times. The combined streams of all six songs had exceeded 1.1 billion as of a week ago.

In August, NewJeans will perform at the Lollapalooza Chicago 2023 music festival and Japan's biggest annual music festival, Summer Sonic.

This image provided by K-pop label ADOR on March 28, 2023, celebrates its girl group NewJeans topping 200 million streams on Spotify with "Attention." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

