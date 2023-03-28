Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 March 28, 2023

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/05 Cloudy 0

Incheon 13/05 Cloudy 0

Suwon 16/02 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 18/03 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 17/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/03 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 18/04 Cloudy 10

Jeju 17/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/04 Sunny 10

Busan 18/08 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!