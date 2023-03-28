Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 March 28, 2023
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/05 Cloudy 0
Incheon 13/05 Cloudy 0
Suwon 16/02 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 18/03 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 17/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/03 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 18/04 Cloudy 10
Jeju 17/06 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/04 Sunny 10
Busan 18/08 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training