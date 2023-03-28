Trade terms continue to fall in Feb. on faster export price fall
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade worsened for the 23rd straight month in February as export prices fell faster than import prices, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's net terms-of-trade index for goods came to 83.67 in February, down 4.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.
Compared with a month earlier, the index was also down 1.1 percent.
The index is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports, with a lower figure meaning worse trade terms.
February's decline stemmed from a faster price fall in exports relative to import prices.
Export prices fell 7.9 percent on-year in February, while import prices declined 3.6 percent over the same period, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training