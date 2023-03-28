Yoon calls for full disclosure of N.K. human rights violations
All News 10:27 March 28, 2023
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Tuesday for fully disclosing North Korea's human rights violations to the international community.
Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting that the government is preparing to publish a report on North Korea's human rights situation for the first time.
"The reality of the appalling human rights violations against the North Korean people must be fully revealed to the international community," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
