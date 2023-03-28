Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon calls for full disclosure of N.K. human rights violations

All News 10:27 March 28, 2023

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Tuesday for fully disclosing North Korea's human rights violations to the international community.

Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting that the government is preparing to publish a report on North Korea's human rights situation for the first time.

"The reality of the appalling human rights violations against the North Korean people must be fully revealed to the international community," he said.

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon Suk Yeol #NK human rights
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!