Girl group Fifty Fifty enters Billboard Hot 100 with 'Cupid'
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty has debuted on the Billboard's main singles chart with its first single "Cupid," becoming the fastest group to enter the chart in K-pop history.
Billboard said on social media Monday (U.S. time) that "Cupid" entered the Hot 100 chart at No. 100 this week, just four months after the girl group's debut in November.
It became the fastest group to enter the chart since its debut, breaking the record previously set by NewJeans when it first arrived on the chart with "Ditto," six months after its debut.
Fifty Fifty also became the first K-pop act managed by a minor management agency to put its name on the coveted U.S. music chart in contrast to acts from large agencies like Hybe, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, who previously entered the chart.
The quartet, composed of all Korean members, debuted with its first EP, "The Fifty," led by "Higher" under the K-pop agency, Attrakt.
"Cupid" is the lead track off the band's first single album, "The Beginning: Cupid," released in February.
It is a comfortable and rhythmic song about a girl who expresses her feelings honestly after being rejected by her love interest.
While it did not get much attention in South Korea, the song succeeded in North America based on positive reviews.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released