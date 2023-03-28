Girl group Fifty Fifty enters Billboard Hot 100 with 'Cupid'

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty has debuted on the Billboard's main singles chart with its first single "Cupid," becoming the fastest group to enter the chart in K-pop history.

Billboard said on social media Monday (U.S. time) that "Cupid" entered the Hot 100 chart at No. 100 this week, just four months after the girl group's debut in November.

It became the fastest group to enter the chart since its debut, breaking the record previously set by NewJeans when it first arrived on the chart with "Ditto," six months after its debut.

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is seen in this photo provided by its agency, Attrakt. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Fifty Fifty also became the first K-pop act managed by a minor management agency to put its name on the coveted U.S. music chart in contrast to acts from large agencies like Hybe, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, who previously entered the chart.

The quartet, composed of all Korean members, debuted with its first EP, "The Fifty," led by "Higher" under the K-pop agency, Attrakt.

"Cupid" is the lead track off the band's first single album, "The Beginning: Cupid," released in February.

It is a comfortable and rhythmic song about a girl who expresses her feelings honestly after being rejected by her love interest.

While it did not get much attention in South Korea, the song succeeded in North America based on positive reviews.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)