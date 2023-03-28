BLACKPINK could perform at U.S. state dinner for Yoon

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has been asked to perform at a state dinner that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host for President Yoon Suk Yeol when he visits Washington next month, sources said Tuesday.

YG Entertainment, the group's agency, confirmed the offer, saying it is "positively considering" the request. The group is currently scheduled to perform in Mexico on the day of the state dinner as part of its world tour.

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga has reportedly been asked to also perform at the function together with BLACKPINK. The two previously collaborated on "Sour Candy," included on Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, "Chromatica."

Yoon is set for a state visit to the United States on April 26, where he will hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and attend a state dinner.

Presidential officials declined to discuss the issue.

"Nothing's been decided yet on that particular cultural event," a presidential official said.

Another official said all details of the state dinner, including its participants, will be determined mainly by the United States as the host country.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK. The South Korean girl group's "Pink Venom," a single from the group's second full-length album, "Born Pink," has surpassed 200 million Spotify streams, the agency said on Sept. 30, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)