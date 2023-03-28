BTS wins two awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giant BTS has won two prizes from the iHeartRadio Music Awards, one of the American music industry's award shows, marking the group's sixth consecutive year it has won a trophy at the event.

The septet won Best Music Video for its 2022 hit song "Yet to Come," the lead single of its anthology album released in June, and Best Fan Army during the awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday (U.S. time).

It marks the sixth consecutive time for the K-pop septet to win the honor for the best fandom since 2018, when it was also named best boy band.

Founded by U.S. online radio broadcaster iHeartRadio in 2014, the iHeartRadio Music Awards has been held every year to recognize the most popular artists and music over the past year.

This photo is provided by the iHeartRadio Music Awards, one of the American music industry's award shows. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)