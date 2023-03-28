ASEAN-plus-3 nations to discuss financial cooperation in Bali this week
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold a meeting of vice finance ministers and senior central bank officials in Bali this week for talks on their multilateral currency swap deal and ways to boost financial cooperation, Seoul's trade ministry said Tuesday.
The ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting will take place in Bali for a two-day run from Wednesday, where senior officials will exchange opinions on the global and regional economic situation and policy responses and explore ways to boost financial ties among the regional players, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
One of the key agenda items will be how to better use and develop their Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM), a US$240 billion pool launched in 2010 that can be tapped through currency swap deals in times of financial crisis.
A currency swap is a tool meant to defend against financial turmoil by allowing a country beset by a liquidity crunch to borrow money from others with its own currency.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released