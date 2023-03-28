S. Korea approves plan to buy CH-47F Chinook helicopters
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea endorsed a defense project Tuesday to purchase an unspecified number of CH-47F Chinook helicopters to replace the Army's aging heavy-lift choppers, the state arms procurement agency said.
The Defense Project Promotion Committee approved a 1.49 trillion-won (US$1.15 billion) plan to acquire the helicopters, manufactured by the U.S. defense firm Boeing, through 2028, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
DAPA did not disclose the number of new helicopters to be purchased, but the country is expected to bring in some 20 CH-47Fs. The project is aimed at replacing CH-47D helicopters.
"With the timely replacement of aging heavy-lift utility helicopters through this project, (the new helicopters) will guarantee safe operations and greatly enhance capabilities in large-scale transport and response to disasters," DAPA said in a release.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released