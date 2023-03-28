Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Multiple remains believed to be civilians massacred for collaborating with North Korea during the Korean War (1950-53) have been discovered in central South Korea, a state truth panel said Tuesday.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission said some 40 sets of remains presumed to be massacre victims were found on a mountain in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, 87 kilometers south of Seoul.
The commission speculates that the victims were local residents and their families who were killed by South Korean police and other perpetrators between September and November 1950 for aiding the North's military.
The remains, most of them believed to be sturdy men in their late 20s to early 40s, were buried densely in a trench 3 meters in width and 14 meters in length, the commission said.
They appeared to be buried shortly after being shot with both hands tied, it said, adding a large number of A1 and Type 99 rifle bullets and cartridges were also found at the burial site.
In 2018, the Asan municipality discovered 208 sets of remains -- 150 adults and 58 children -- at a nearby site. The commission estimates that about 800 civilians were massacred in the Asan area during the war.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released