Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Multiple remains believed to be civilians massacred for collaborating with North Korea during the Korean War (1950-53) have been discovered in central South Korea, a state truth panel said Tuesday.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission said some 40 sets of remains presumed to be massacre victims were found on a mountain in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, 87 kilometers south of Seoul.



This photo released by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on March 28, 2023, shows remains of Korean War massacre victims discovered in Asan, 87 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The commission speculates that the victims were local residents and their families who were killed by South Korean police and other perpetrators between September and November 1950 for aiding the North's military.

The remains, most of them believed to be sturdy men in their late 20s to early 40s, were buried densely in a trench 3 meters in width and 14 meters in length, the commission said.

They appeared to be buried shortly after being shot with both hands tied, it said, adding a large number of A1 and Type 99 rifle bullets and cartridges were also found at the burial site.

In 2018, the Asan municipality discovered 208 sets of remains -- 150 adults and 58 children -- at a nearby site. The commission estimates that about 800 civilians were massacred in the Asan area during the war.

