K-pop generates 8 of world's 10 most-sold albums in 2022
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Eight of the top 10 best-selling albums worldwide last year were K-pop albums, a global album sales chart showed Tuesday.
According to the Global Album Sales Chart 2022 released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organization that represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide, albums by K-pop acts swept eight of the top 10 positions on the chart.
The IFPI Global Album Sales Chart ranks the biggest albums of the year based on the number of units sold across all physical formats and includes paid full album downloads.
K-pop supergroup BTS ranked No. 2 with "Proof" and Stray Kids came in fourth with "Maxident," closely followed by Seventeen's "Face the Sun" at fifth and Enhypen's "Manifesto: Day 1" at sixth.
BLACKPINK, the biggest girl group in the world, ranked seventh with "Born Pink," followed by Stray Kids' "Oddinary" at No. 8, Seventeen's "Sector 17" at No. 9 and Tomorrow X Together's "Minisode 2: Thursday's Child" at No. 10.
Sitting atop the chart was "Greatest Works of Art" by Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, while "Midnights" by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was at No. 3.
BTS, in particular, charted in the top five for the third consecutive year.
