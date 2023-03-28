BLACKPINK Jisoo's 1st solo single hits record 1.24 mln copies in preorders
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Jisoo, a member of girl group BLACKPINK, has set a new record for a K-pop female soloist as preorders for her first individual single surpassed 1.24 million copies, the group's agency said Tuesday.
"Me," the album set to roll out Friday, recorded 510,000 preorders just two days after such purchases began and 950,000 in two weeks, according to YG Entertainment.
The number is expected to rise with three more days left before the album's release.
"Requests for purchases have been active not only in Korea but also in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world," YG said in a press release.
Earlier in the day, the agency unveiled the tracklist of the upcoming single, saying it consists of two tracks -- the lead song "Flower" and "All Eyes on Me."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
