Hong Konger referred to prosecution for beating airport workers in baggage dispute

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Police referred a traveler from Hong Kong to the prosecution Tuesday for investigation and possible indictment on charges of beating two airport workers in a dispute over baggage handling.

The 32-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting the airport workers at the domestic terminal of Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul last Tuesday while complaining his baggage from Hong Kong should have been transferred to Gimpo via Incheon International Airport, about 50 kilometers west of Seoul.

One of the workers sustained a rib fracture from the violence, officials said.

After entering South Korea through Incheon International Airport, the man had planned to travel to the southeastern city of Busan, 325 km southeast of Seoul, on a domestic flight from Gimpo, and erroneously thought his baggage would be automatically transferred to Gimpo.

On Tuesday, Seoul Gangseo Police Station referred him to the prosecution for indictment.



Seoul Gangseo Police Station (Yonhap)

