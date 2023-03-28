Hong Konger referred to prosecution for beating airport workers in baggage dispute
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Police referred a traveler from Hong Kong to the prosecution Tuesday for investigation and possible indictment on charges of beating two airport workers in a dispute over baggage handling.
The 32-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting the airport workers at the domestic terminal of Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul last Tuesday while complaining his baggage from Hong Kong should have been transferred to Gimpo via Incheon International Airport, about 50 kilometers west of Seoul.
One of the workers sustained a rib fracture from the violence, officials said.
After entering South Korea through Incheon International Airport, the man had planned to travel to the southeastern city of Busan, 325 km southeast of Seoul, on a domestic flight from Gimpo, and erroneously thought his baggage would be automatically transferred to Gimpo.
On Tuesday, Seoul Gangseo Police Station referred him to the prosecution for indictment.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) DP leader to keep position despite indictment
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
USS Nimitz carrier to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea