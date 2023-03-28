PPP leader discusses bilateral cooperation, N.K. with Chinese ambassador
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on Tuesday, and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on North Korea.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said during the meeting that relations between the two countries have made strides over the past 30 years, and called for further improving the bilateral cooperation in the economy and other issues.
Kim also expressed hope Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Seoul, noting Xi's remarks during a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol in November that he will visit South Korea at the right time when the COVID-19 situation is stabilized.
Kim also called for a resumption of the trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan. The summit, which kicked off in 2008, has been suspended since 2019.
Kim asked China to play a "constructive" role to get North Korea back to the negotiating table.
North Korea has intensified its weapons tests in recent weeks in apparent protest of Seoul and Washington's expanded military exercises, which the regime views as rehearsals for an invasion.
Xing said China will work to cooperate with South Korea on various matters, including a possible resumption of the trilateral summit among Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo as the leaders of the two countries have agreed they are "inseparable" partners.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) DP leader to keep position despite indictment
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
USS Nimitz carrier to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea