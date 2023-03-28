KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,800 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 111,800 DN 1,700
KIH 54,600 UP 700
GS 39,800 UP 1,150
ShinhanGroup 35,950 UP 1,100
KEPCO E&C 73,000 UP 2,000
Celltrion 151,200 DN 7,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,650 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 321,000 UP 6,500
KEPCO KPS 36,600 UP 600
LGCHEM 704,000 UP 6,000
TKG Huchems 18,850 UP 140
JB Financial Group 8,770 UP 310
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 UP 600
LG H&H 588,000 UP 7,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,325 UP 10
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,000 UP 2,100
SAMSUNG SDS 119,400 UP 500
DWEC 4,000 UP 30
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,500 UP 600
LIG Nex1 71,300 UP 2,800
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,300 DN 500
Fila Holdings 35,050 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,275 UP 25
Daesang 19,210 UP 230
ORION Holdings 16,300 0
Yuhan 50,600 UP 100
SLCORP 26,350 0
HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 78,000 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,520 UP 460
Kogas 27,350 UP 550
DB HiTek 61,400 UP 1,900
Hanwha 25,200 UP 600
MERITZ SECU 6,280 UP 60
BGF Retail 180,800 UP 2,200
SKCHEM 72,400 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,250 UP 250
HyundaiEng&Const 35,900 UP 300
(MORE)
