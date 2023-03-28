SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,800 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 111,800 DN 1,700

KIH 54,600 UP 700

GS 39,800 UP 1,150

ShinhanGroup 35,950 UP 1,100

KEPCO E&C 73,000 UP 2,000

Celltrion 151,200 DN 7,400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,650 UP 750

CJ CheilJedang 321,000 UP 6,500

KEPCO KPS 36,600 UP 600

LGCHEM 704,000 UP 6,000

TKG Huchems 18,850 UP 140

JB Financial Group 8,770 UP 310

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 UP 600

LG H&H 588,000 UP 7,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,325 UP 10

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,000 UP 2,100

SAMSUNG SDS 119,400 UP 500

DWEC 4,000 UP 30

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,500 UP 600

LIG Nex1 71,300 UP 2,800

DAEWOONG PHARM 105,300 DN 500

Fila Holdings 35,050 UP 250

SKNetworks 4,275 UP 25

Daesang 19,210 UP 230

ORION Holdings 16,300 0

Yuhan 50,600 UP 100

SLCORP 26,350 0

HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 78,000 UP 600

SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,520 UP 460

Kogas 27,350 UP 550

DB HiTek 61,400 UP 1,900

Hanwha 25,200 UP 600

MERITZ SECU 6,280 UP 60

BGF Retail 180,800 UP 2,200

SKCHEM 72,400 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,250 UP 250

HyundaiEng&Const 35,900 UP 300

(MORE)