KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HDC-OP 10,860 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 436,000 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 417,000 DN 500
HANILCMT 11,950 UP 330
SKBS 69,900 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 42,500 UP 1,800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,290 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,190 UP 200
Netmarble 65,200 UP 1,300
KakaoBank 24,650 UP 700
KRAFTON 179,500 UP 4,600
SKBP 61,800 DN 700
KCC 219,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99700 UP2600
LS 80,700 UP 5,300
HD HYUNDAI 57,700 UP 1,000
Doosanfc 33,050 DN 250
Doosan Enerbility 16,100 UP 150
ORION 134,700 UP 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,700 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,390 UP 660
LOTTE CONF 106,700 UP 1,100
CheilWorldwide 18,810 DN 210
GKL 19,300 UP 20
POONGSAN 37,550 UP 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,700 UP 3,600
KBFinancialGroup 47,900 UP 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 UP 650
Hansae 15,270 UP 190
SK Innovation 163,200 DN 3,600
KOLON IND 41,800 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,420 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 132,300 UP 1,800
Youngone Corp 44,600 UP 200
FOOSUNG 13,430 UP 50
CSWIND 71,300 UP 1,600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 50 UP650
HL MANDO 45,150 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 797,000 0
KOLMAR KOREA 42,150 UP 3,100
(MORE)
