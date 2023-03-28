KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SD Biosensor 21,200 DN 150
Meritz Financial 39,400 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,310 UP 120
PIAM 38,550 UP 1,500
HANJINKAL 43,550 UP 550
emart 103,800 UP 1,000
CHONGKUNDANG 78,200 UP 400
HanmiPharm 257,500 UP 3,500
COSMAX 79,900 UP 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,600 UP 800
LG Display 16,270 UP 1,330
SGBC 52,300 UP 300
GCH Corp 15,270 UP 10
KIWOOM 96,100 UP 700
LOTTE 28,350 UP 350
LotteChilsung 161,400 UP 6,400
DoubleUGames 43,200 UP 1,100
Hyosung 65,900 UP 400
NHIS 8,650 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 177,100 UP 1,000
AmoreG 38,150 UP 650
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 339,000 UP 7,000
DB INSURANCE 72,000 UP 600
DongwonInd 49,350 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 62,900 UP 800
HtlShilla 78,800 DN 500
Hanmi Science 37,450 DN 700
Hanssem 50,100 UP 1,000
F&F 139,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 20,050 UP 160
SamsungElecMech 155,400 UP 500
KSOE 76,000 UP 2,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,100 UP 1,050
Boryung 8,260 UP 60
Nongshim 362,000 UP 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 265,500 0
Shinsegae 210,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 UP 700
(MORE)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) DP leader to keep position despite indictment
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
USS Nimitz carrier to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea