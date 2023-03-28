GS E&C 20,100 UP 50

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,350 UP 60

SKC 105,300 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 722,000 DN 1,000

Ottogi 440,500 UP 2,500

GC Corp 121,700 UP 400

KPIC 173,500 UP 7,600

GS Retail 27,600 DN 150

Hanchem 199,700 UP 4,200

ZINUS 27,900 UP 50

DWS 43,050 DN 500

S-1 54,100 DN 200

Mobis 213,500 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 95,300 UP 2,400

NCsoft 372,500 UP 500

Kakao 60,700 0

SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 350

LOTTE TOUR 13,740 UP 150

SK 166,100 UP 1,200

Hanon Systems 8,490 UP 90

KT&G 85,400 DN 2,100

KT 30,050 DN 150

LG Uplus 10,870 DN 10

DSME 24,900 UP 1,600

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,800 UP 400

SAMSUNG C&T 108,100 UP 800

DONGSUH 19,480 UP 180

HDSINFRA 7,380 UP 190

PanOcean 5,810 UP 330

Kangwonland 19,460 UP 50

SamsungEng 29,900 UP 750

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21000 UP300

NAVER 199,500 UP 200

Daewoong 14,800 UP 240

SSANGYONGCNE 5,980 UP 160

LG Corp. 83,200 UP 200

TaekwangInd 717,000 UP 13,000

KAL 22,700 UP 150

SKTelecom 48,500 UP 100

HyundaiElev 26,400 UP 600

(MORE)