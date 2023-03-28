KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GS E&C 20,100 UP 50
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,350 UP 60
SKC 105,300 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 722,000 DN 1,000
Ottogi 440,500 UP 2,500
GC Corp 121,700 UP 400
KPIC 173,500 UP 7,600
GS Retail 27,600 DN 150
Hanchem 199,700 UP 4,200
ZINUS 27,900 UP 50
DWS 43,050 DN 500
S-1 54,100 DN 200
Mobis 213,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 95,300 UP 2,400
NCsoft 372,500 UP 500
Kakao 60,700 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 350
LOTTE TOUR 13,740 UP 150
SK 166,100 UP 1,200
Hanon Systems 8,490 UP 90
KT&G 85,400 DN 2,100
KT 30,050 DN 150
LG Uplus 10,870 DN 10
DSME 24,900 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,800 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 108,100 UP 800
DONGSUH 19,480 UP 180
HDSINFRA 7,380 UP 190
PanOcean 5,810 UP 330
Kangwonland 19,460 UP 50
SamsungEng 29,900 UP 750
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21000 UP300
NAVER 199,500 UP 200
Daewoong 14,800 UP 240
SSANGYONGCNE 5,980 UP 160
LG Corp. 83,200 UP 200
TaekwangInd 717,000 UP 13,000
KAL 22,700 UP 150
SKTelecom 48,500 UP 100
HyundaiElev 26,400 UP 600
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) DP leader to keep position despite indictment
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
USS Nimitz carrier to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea