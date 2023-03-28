KEPCO 18,400 UP 20

KG DONGBU STL 9,570 UP 160

SamsungSecu 31,100 UP 250

HYBE 187,300 UP 5,200

SK ie technology 66,600 UP 300

LG Energy Solution 577,000 UP 3,000

DL E&C 31,550 UP 400

kakaopay 55,100 UP 400

K Car 12,270 UP 140

SKSQUARE 37,350 UP 450

DOOSAN 94,500 0

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,890 UP 180

KIA CORP. 76,900 UP 900

DL 52,200 UP 700

HyundaiMipoDock 70,300 UP 3,600

OCI 99,600 UP 3,400

HMM 20,050 UP 310

LS ELECTRIC 57,400 UP 300

KorZinc 534,000 UP 7,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,050 UP 165

IS DONGSEO 41,150 UP 150

S-Oil 77,900 UP 1,600

LG Innotek 267,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,900 UP 9,000

KumhoPetrochem 142,000 UP 2,800

HYUNDAI WIA 54,500 UP 1,200

COWAY 51,200 DN 100

Asiana Airlines 13,610 UP 20

ILJIN MATERIALS 64,700 DN 1,100

ShinpoongPharm 18,030 UP 70

Handsome 25,400 UP 850

IBK 9,770 UP 150

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,600 UP 300

SK hynix 88,400 UP 2,900

Youngpoong 565,000 UP 19,000

CJ 100,000 UP 400

LX INT 28,850 UP 600

DongkukStlMill 12,250 UP 320

TaihanElecWire 1,478 UP 47

Hyundai M&F INS 33,450 UP 450

(END)