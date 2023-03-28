KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KEPCO 18,400 UP 20
KG DONGBU STL 9,570 UP 160
SamsungSecu 31,100 UP 250
HYBE 187,300 UP 5,200
SK ie technology 66,600 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 577,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 31,550 UP 400
kakaopay 55,100 UP 400
K Car 12,270 UP 140
SKSQUARE 37,350 UP 450
DOOSAN 94,500 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,890 UP 180
KIA CORP. 76,900 UP 900
DL 52,200 UP 700
HyundaiMipoDock 70,300 UP 3,600
OCI 99,600 UP 3,400
HMM 20,050 UP 310
LS ELECTRIC 57,400 UP 300
KorZinc 534,000 UP 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,050 UP 165
IS DONGSEO 41,150 UP 150
S-Oil 77,900 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 267,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,900 UP 9,000
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 UP 2,800
HYUNDAI WIA 54,500 UP 1,200
COWAY 51,200 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 13,610 UP 20
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,700 DN 1,100
ShinpoongPharm 18,030 UP 70
Handsome 25,400 UP 850
IBK 9,770 UP 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,600 UP 300
SK hynix 88,400 UP 2,900
Youngpoong 565,000 UP 19,000
CJ 100,000 UP 400
LX INT 28,850 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 12,250 UP 320
TaihanElecWire 1,478 UP 47
Hyundai M&F INS 33,450 UP 450
(END)
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
(LEAD) LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault meets with department store executives over partnerships
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) DP leader to keep position despite indictment
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
(LEAD) Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in Ansan
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
USS Nimitz carrier to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea