Presidential office denies replacement of nat'l security adviser

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office denied a news report Tuesday that it is considering replacing National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.

The Donga Ilbo newspaper reported Kim could be replaced over a planning issue related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next month.

The paper also said Yoon is considering reshuffling his lineup of foreign policy and defense aides.

"That article is different from the truth," a presidential official told reporters.



National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han attends a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

