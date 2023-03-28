S. Korean Bond Yields on March 28, 2023
All News 16:36 March 28, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.288 3.290 -0.2
2-year TB 3.351 3.313 +3.8
3-year TB 3.258 3.220 +3.8
10-year TB 3.281 3.258 +2.3
2-year MSB 3.347 3.320 +2.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.029 3.989 +4.0
91-day CD 3.590 3.590 0.0
(END)
