S. Korea, Vietnam agree to strengthen defense cooperation

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Vietnam agreed Tuesday to establish regular ministerial talks and strengthen defense cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

During their meeting in Seoul, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, acknowledged the need to advance defense cooperation in light of the changing security environment and the upgraded bilateral relationship, which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year in honor of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.



South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R) and his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, inspect an honor guard prior to their talks at the defense ministry in Seoul on March 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The ministers decided to revise the memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation signed in 2010 and explore new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as demining, cybersecurity, educational exchanges and defense technology.

They also agreed to regularize bilateral defense ministerial meetings to review the progress of cooperation projects and discuss various issues.

In addition, Lee conveyed Seoul's willingness to cooperate with Vietnam in the defense industry and invited the Vietnamese minister to attend the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition to be held in October.

The two ministers also decided to establish regular naval consultations next month and discussed South Korea's plan to transfer a patrol boat. Seoul has previously delivered two patrol boats to Vietnam, one in 2017 and the other in 2018.

