With key defender 'mentally spent,' S. Korean defense remains work in progress under Klinsmann
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- In both of the first two matches under new head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, South Korea conceded at least two goals.
The last time the Taegeuk Warriors allowed two or more in back-to-back games was in 2022, with a 3-0 loss to Japan followed by a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica. But before that, you'd have to go back to March 2018, a 2-1 loss to Northern Ireland and a 3-2 defeat to Poland.
Klinsmann, ever the optimist, said he had "no concerns at all" about his defensive structure. But under his predecessors, South Korea often suffered lapses of concentration at worst possible moments. The trend has held in Klinsmann's first two matches.
For Uruguay on Tuesday night, defender Sebastian Coates was allowed to roam untouched into the box on Federico Valverde's corner and leapt to head home the ball unchallenged for the opening goal.
Matias Vecino broke the 1-1 deadlock in the second half off a rebound, following Joaquin Piquerez's free kick from just outside the box. With the entire team focused on the kicker, Vecino was left all alone in the goalmouth when goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo punched the ball right to him.
Klinsmann said giving up goals on set pieces is part of the game and he still liked the way his defense corps, led by Napoli star Kim Min-jae, protected their own zone.
However, Kim, in a surprising admission, said he was "mentally spent" and that he'd like to focus on playing for his Italian club.
"Right now, I am just exhausted," Kim said. "I want to concentrate on my club rather than the national team."
Kim, considered one of the top center backs in Europe, said he has had some discussions with the Korea Football Association regarding his international play, though nothing is set in stone.
Behind Kim's stout defense, Napoli are leading the top Italian league and have reached the quarterfinals in the UEFA Champions League.
If Kim indeed pulls himself out of national team consideration in the near future, South Korea's already shaky defense will be dealt a devastating blow.
Kim committed the foul just outside the box that set up Piquerez's free kick in the second half.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
