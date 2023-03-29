Tottenham star Son Heung-min sorry to see coach Conte go

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min said Tuesday night he was sorry to see his club coach, Antonio Conte, leave, saying he holds himself accountable for the Premier League club's mediocre season that cost the Italian tactician his job.

"As a player, I am really sorry. He's a world-class coach, and we had a great journey together," Son said after his South Korea lost to Uruguay 2-1 in a friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium. "I am grateful for what he's done."

While Sonny was with the national team, Spurs sacked Conte and put Cristian Stellini in charge for the rest of the season.



Son Heung-min of South Korea acknowledges the crowd after a 2-1 loss to Uruguay in a friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Spurs are barely holding on to the fourth spot in the league tables, and have suffered early exits from the UEFA Champions League and the League Cup.

Conte didn't help himself, throwing his players under the bus after a 3-3 draw with last-place Southampton and criticizing them for selfish play.

Son, who won the Golden Boot last season with 23 goals, has been held to just six goals so far this season.

"I should have played better," Son said. "I feel responsible for his departure, because I haven't helped the club all that much. But he's such a great coach and has so much experience. I will be rooting for him."

