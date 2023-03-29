Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 March 29, 2023

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Pyongyang unveils nuclear warheads; Seoul vows 'not one single penny' for N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea unveils tactical nuclear warheads; S. Korea vows not one single penny for Pyongyang (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un unveils nuclear warheads; Yoon vows not one penny for N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul calls in Japanese ambassador in Seoul to deliver protest message against distortion of history in Japanese textbooks (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't says families with over 2 kids will be qualified for public homes (Segye Times)
-- Gov't says children aged 2 and under will be fully financed by state funds in case of hospitalization, families with over 2 kids will be qualified for public homes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Pyongyang continues provocations with nuclear warheads; Yoon vows not one penny for N. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea unveils 'Hwasan-31' tactical nuclear warheads and Kim Jong-un calls for boosting production of weapons-grade nuclear material (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul to suspend any humanitarian aid for nuclear armed Pyongyang (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't says families with over 2 kids will be qualified for public homes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to supply 430,000 public homes for newlyweds by 2027 amid country's record low birthrate (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North displays 'tactical nukes' as USS Nimitz arrives (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Japan's textbook changes threaten thaw in ties (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea unveils tactical nuclear warhead (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!