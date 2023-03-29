SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 29.



Korean-language dailies

-- Pyongyang unveils nuclear warheads; Seoul vows 'not one single penny' for N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea unveils tactical nuclear warheads; S. Korea vows not one single penny for Pyongyang (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un unveils nuclear warheads; Yoon vows not one penny for N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)

-- Seoul calls in Japanese ambassador in Seoul to deliver protest message against distortion of history in Japanese textbooks (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't says families with over 2 kids will be qualified for public homes (Segye Times)

-- Gov't says children aged 2 and under will be fully financed by state funds in case of hospitalization, families with over 2 kids will be qualified for public homes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Pyongyang continues provocations with nuclear warheads; Yoon vows not one penny for N. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea unveils 'Hwasan-31' tactical nuclear warheads and Kim Jong-un calls for boosting production of weapons-grade nuclear material (Hankyoreh)

-- Seoul to suspend any humanitarian aid for nuclear armed Pyongyang (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't says families with over 2 kids will be qualified for public homes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to supply 430,000 public homes for newlyweds by 2027 amid country's record low birthrate (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North displays 'tactical nukes' as USS Nimitz arrives (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Japan's textbook changes threaten thaw in ties (Korea Herald)

-- N. Korea unveils tactical nuclear warhead (Korea Times)

(END)