Ex-military commander arrested upon return from U.S. over martial law scandal
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors arrested Cho Hyun-chun, a former head of the now-defunct Defense Security Command, upon his arrival in South Korea on Wednesday, more than five years after he fled to the United States over suspected masterminding of a martial law plan.
Officials from the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office apprehended the 64-year-old former commander at Incheon International Airport and transferred him to the office for investigation.
Cho allegedly instructed a task force he formed in February 2017 to draw up a contingency plan based on an illegal declaration of martial law to crack down on candlelight protesters by force and reported it to the then Defense Minister Han Min-koo.
Months of street candlelight vigils by many people led to the impeachment of then President Park Geun-hye at the time.
After retiring in September 2017, Cho fled to the U.S. three months later amid a widening probe into the case.
"I came back to help reveal the truth behind the martial law document as the person responsible for it and take responsibility if I have any," Cho told reporters at the airport.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) DP leader to keep position despite indictment
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
-
(LEAD) Actor Yoo Ah-in questioned over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks
-
KF-21 prototypes successfully conduct 1st armament flight tests
-
USS Nimitz carrier to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea