Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 March 29, 2023

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/05 Cloudy 10

Incheon 15/05 Sunny 10

Suwon 20/02 Sunny 10

Cheongju 21/04 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 22/02 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 21/00 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 21/03 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 23/05 Cloudy 0

Jeju 17/09 Cloudy 10

Daegu 21/06 Cloudy 10

Busan 19/09 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!