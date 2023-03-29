Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 29, 2023
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/05 Cloudy 10
Incheon 15/05 Sunny 10
Suwon 20/02 Sunny 10
Cheongju 21/04 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 22/02 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 21/00 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/06 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 21/03 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 23/05 Cloudy 0
Jeju 17/09 Cloudy 10
Daegu 21/06 Cloudy 10
Busan 19/09 Cloudy 10
(END)
