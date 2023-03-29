Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'The Glory' Part 2 tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart for third week

All News 09:34 March 29, 2023

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory" Part 2 remained on top of the streamer's weekly viewership chart for the third consecutive week, data showed Wednesday.

Premiered on March 10, the highly anticipated second part was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's top 10 list for the week of March 20-26 with 48.35 million viewing hours.

The Korean show starring Song Hye-kyo shocked viewers with brutal school violence and systemic negligence in the first eight episodes released on Dec. 30 and returned with a tightly knitted revenge plot to unfold the villains' tragic endings.

This image captured from Netflix shows the Korean revenge thriller "The Glory," which topped the non-English TV show chart in the week of March 20-26, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

