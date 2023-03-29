COVID-19 isolation period likely to be shortened to 5 days in May
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The mandatory COVID-19 isolation period is expected to be reduced to five days from the current seven starting in early May as the government is considering downgrading the virus to a lower infection level.
COVID-19 has been classified as a "serious" disease since February 2020 and a classification downgrade to an "alert" level means that infected people will be required to isolate for five days, from the current seven.
A decision on whether to downgrade it will be made in early May, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said.
"The long fight against COVID-19, which has lasted for more than three years, is nearing an end," Han told a COVID-19 response meeting. "It was a difficult process, but thanks to the participation of the people, patience and the dedication of medical workers, we were able to get here."
