Seoul shares open up on eased global banking woes
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened slightly higher Wednesday as investors' anxiety about the global banking system has eased.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 5.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,440.55 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower as traders shifted their attention back to the concerns of future rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 lost 0.16 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.12 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.45 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.64 percent, and SK hynix declined 0.79 percent. Portal operator Naver slipped 0.05 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.28 percent, and Kia went up 1.3 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics increased 0.25 percent.
The local currency was trading hands at 1,296.3 won against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Assembly speaker says Yoon made 'big decision' over Korea-Japan summit
-
Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) DP leader to keep position despite indictment
-
N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
-
(LEAD) Actor Yoo Ah-in questioned over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks
-
KF-21 prototypes successfully conduct 1st armament flight tests
-
USS Nimitz carrier to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea