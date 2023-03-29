S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to join air show in Malaysia
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team plans to participate in a biennial air show in Malaysia in May, the armed service said Wednesday.
The team will join the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) slated to take place at the Langkawi International Airport from May 23 to 27. It would mark its second participation there after its first in 2017.
For this year's event, the Air Force will send nine T-50B supersonic jets and three C-130 transport aircraft. They are set to depart from an air base in Wonju, 87 kilometers east of Seoul, on May 17.
Officials from Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI) and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration will also be present at the show to promote South Korean defense products, the Air Force said.
Last month, KAI, South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, won a 1.2 trillion-won (US$924 million) deal from Malaysia to export 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft.
