TWICE ranks 11th, TXT stays 8th consecutive week on Billboard 200

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group TWICE has stayed in the top 20 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the second consecutive week.

According to the latest chart update released on Tuesday (U.S. time), the nonet's 12th EP, "Ready to Be," ranked 11th, dropping nine notches from its No. 2 spot the previous week.

The lead track off the album, "Set Me Free," also made it to No. 95 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.



In addition, boy group Tomorrow X Together's fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," secured the 63rd spot in its eighth consecutive week on the Billboard 200 chart. The album earned the group its first No. 1 on the chart early last month but dropped to third place the following week.

On the Billboard Global 200 chart, girl group NewJeans' hit songs "OMG" and "Ditto" were ranked at 23rd and 42nd, respectively, while its debut song "Hype Boy" made it to No. 132. Rookie girl group Fifty Fifty's first single "Cupid" rose to the 65th spot from 106th a week ago. The song debuted on the Hot 100 main singles chart for this week at No. 100, making Fifty Fifty the fastest K-pop act to enter the chart since its debut.

