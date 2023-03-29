(LEAD) KBO club GM fired after allegedly asking player for money during contract talks

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with firing)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Kia Tigers fired their general manager Jang Jung-suk on Wednesday, after allegations surfaced that he'd asked a free agent for a kickback during contract talks.

Former Tigers catcher Park Dong-won has accused Jang of demanding cash in exchange for a favorable deal during their negotiations in the last offseason. Park ended up signing a four-year deal with another Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, the LG Twins.



This Feb. 19, 2023, file photo shows Kia Tigers general manager Jang Jung-suk at an exhibition game between the South Korean national baseball team and the Tigers at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. (Yonhap)

In response to Park's accusations, Jang offered to resign and told the Tigers brass that he had only made the kickback reference in jest.

Following a disciplinary meeting early Wednesday, however, the Tigers decided to fire him, instead of letting him step down.

The Tigers also apologized to their fans for Jang's misconduct and said asking for a bribe in contract talks "was unacceptable."

Jang and Park have a long history, going back to Jang's days as a front office staffer and then as the manager for the Kiwoom Heroes, where Park spent the first 12 years of his career.

And after becoming the Tigers general manager, Jang acquired Park in a trade with the Heroes in April 2022.

