Musical 'Hero' surpasses 1 mln admissions

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- "Hero," a homegrown musical about the life of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910), has surpassed a cumulative 1 million admissions, its production company Acom said Wednesday.

The musical premiered in 2009 to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Ahn's death and has run nine seasons since then, garnering several trophies from local musical awards.

"Hero" has become the second Korean musical that has attracted over 1 million admissions following "Empress Myeongseong," which achieved the feat in 2007.

It was adapted to a musical film under the same name, which drew over 3 million viewers since it hit screens in December.

The musical's ninth season opened in December at LG Arts Center Seoul and moved to the Blue Square in central Seoul on March 17. The show will run through May 21.

A scene from Korean musical "Hero" is seen in this photo provided by its production company Acom. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)