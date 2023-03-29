HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 674.9 bln-won order for two LNG carriers
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has won a 674.9 billion-won (US$519 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for an Oceanian shipper.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the vessels in its shipyard in the port of Yeongam, 308 kilometers south of Seoul, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
The LNG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by March 2027.
So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $7.09 billion worth of orders to build 52 ships, or 45 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.
HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
(END)
