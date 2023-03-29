Seoul shares almost flat late Wed. morning amid eased global banking woes

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded almost flat late Wednesday morning as investors' anxiety about the global banking system has eased, but concerns about future rate hikes lingered.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had moved down 0.07 percent, or 1.62 points, to 2,433.32 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower as traders shifted their attention back to the concerns of future rate hikes by the Federal Reserve from the global banking woes caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.79 percent, and SK hynix declined 1.13 percent. Portal operator Naver slipped 0.45 percent, while Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics lost 0.38 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.17 percent, and Kia went up 2.21 percent. Battery makers LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI climbed 0.52 percent and 0.55 percent, respectively.

The local currency was trading hands at 1,300.2 won against the dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.4 won from the previous session's close.

