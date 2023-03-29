Klinsmann to sit down with defender to discuss nat'l team future

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- More so than their team's loss to Uruguay on Tuesday night, fans of the South Korean men's national football team are reeling from a stunning comment by star defender Kim Min-jae that he only wants to focus on his Italian club, Napoli.

In the aftermath of South Korea's 2-1 defeat at Seoul World Cup Stadium, Kim, who looked a bit off his game, was asked if he was dealing with any physical issues.

The 26-year-old center back had been playing heavy minutes for Napoli in the domestic league and continental competition this season. On top of that Kim had just played two full matches for the national team in a five-day span.

Kim, in a rare candid moment, said he was "mentally spent."



"Right now, I am just exhausted," Kim said. "I want to concentrate on my club rather than the national team."

When pressed further if he had any prior talks with the Korea Football Association (KFA) about his status, Kim said, "I can't say any arrangement has been made but we have been having some discussions."

Many fans interpreted Kim's words as meaning he wanted to retire from international play. That would be a devastating blow to South Korea, with new head coach Jurgen Klinsmann having only managed two matches. As one of the top center backs in Europe, Kim is as irreplaceable as any on the South Korean team.

National team officials said Wednesday that Kim first complained of mental exhaustion in January. It took some convincing on the KFA's part to bring Kim aboard for the two March friendlies -- South Korea played Colombia to a 2-2 draw last Friday -- because they would be the first games in Klinsmann's regime.

Klinsmann was also aware of Kim's situation. Per officials, Klinsmann had one-on-one meetings with every national team player during his first training camp, and Kim brought up the issue then.



"I understand coach Klinsmann and Min-jae had a good conversation, and they didn't have any issues," one KFA official said.

The official added that the KFA will not press Kim to clarify his comment from Tuesday night and will instead wait for Kim to gather himself.

"Coach Klinsmann is going to travel to Europe next month and will meet Min-jae in Napoli," the official said. "He's going to talk things over with him there."

