Opposition lawmaker indicted over alleged graft
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Four-term opposition lawmaker Noh Woong-rae was indicted Wednesday on charges of receiving 60 million won (US$46,000) in bribes from a businessman, according to prosecutors.
Noh of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) allegedly received money on five occasions before and after the 2020 parliamentary election from a businessman, surnamed Park, in return for providing business favors, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
Noh was indicted without physical detention as the motion to arrest Noh earlier fell through in the National Assembly where the DP holds a majority. Lawmakers in the country are immune from arrest or detention while the National Assembly is in session.
Prosecutors suspect Park sought the lawmaker's influence in a range of business issues needing administrative backing.
The alleged bribe is also suspected to have been used for Noh's electioneering, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors previously conducted three searches of Noh's home or office and seized bundles of cash worth 300 million won at his home, which prosecutors said they will continue to investigate.
The veteran lawmaker has flatly refuted the allegations.
