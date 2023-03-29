SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



COSMAX 81,000 UP 1,100

HANATOUR SERVICE 60,700 UP 1,100

SD Biosensor 21,000 DN 200

KOLON IND 42,750 UP 950

GKL 20,100 UP 800

KBFinancialGroup 48,050 UP 150

HanmiPharm 255,000 DN 2,500

CSWIND 71,700 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 791,000 DN 6,000

HANJINKAL 43,950 UP 400

DoubleUGames 44,350 UP 1,150

Meritz Financial 38,850 DN 550

JB Financial Group 8,770 0

TKG Huchems 19,180 UP 330

KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 UP 50

PIAM 38,100 DN 450

Hansae 15,300 UP 30

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 00 DN250

Youngone Corp 45,850 UP 1,250

HL MANDO 45,400 UP 250

emart 104,200 UP 400

CHONGKUNDANG 77,800 DN 400

BNK Financial Group 6,350 UP 40

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,500 UP 6,500

ORION 137,400 UP 2,700

LOTTE CONF 106,700 0

CheilWorldwide 18,950 UP 140

SKBP 60,700 DN 1,100

KCC 220,000 UP 500

HYOSUNG TNC 436,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99500 DN200

LS 78,900 DN 1,800

KakaoBank 24,100 DN 550

HDC-OP 10,880 UP 20

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 UP 1,050

Netmarble 65,300 UP 100

BGF Retail 181,100 UP 300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,250 DN 40

HANILCMT 11,910 DN 40

WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 60

