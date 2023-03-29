KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
COSMAX 81,000 UP 1,100
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,700 UP 1,100
SD Biosensor 21,000 DN 200
KOLON IND 42,750 UP 950
GKL 20,100 UP 800
KBFinancialGroup 48,050 UP 150
HanmiPharm 255,000 DN 2,500
CSWIND 71,700 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 791,000 DN 6,000
HANJINKAL 43,950 UP 400
DoubleUGames 44,350 UP 1,150
Meritz Financial 38,850 DN 550
JB Financial Group 8,770 0
TKG Huchems 19,180 UP 330
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 UP 50
PIAM 38,100 DN 450
Hansae 15,300 UP 30
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 00 DN250
Youngone Corp 45,850 UP 1,250
HL MANDO 45,400 UP 250
emart 104,200 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 77,800 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 6,350 UP 40
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,500 UP 6,500
ORION 137,400 UP 2,700
LOTTE CONF 106,700 0
CheilWorldwide 18,950 UP 140
SKBP 60,700 DN 1,100
KCC 220,000 UP 500
HYOSUNG TNC 436,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99500 DN200
LS 78,900 DN 1,800
KakaoBank 24,100 DN 550
HDC-OP 10,880 UP 20
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 UP 1,050
Netmarble 65,300 UP 100
BGF Retail 181,100 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,250 DN 40
HANILCMT 11,910 DN 40
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 60
