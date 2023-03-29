KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HD HYUNDAI 57,800 UP 100
Doosanfc 33,450 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 16,650 UP 550
Doosan Bobcat 42,300 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,200 DN 50
HyundaiEng&Const 35,850 DN 50
KRAFTON 174,300 DN 5,200
SKBS 68,700 DN 1,200
SKCHEM 72,700 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,630 UP 240
KAL 23,000 UP 300
SSANGYONGCNE 6,010 UP 30
LG Corp. 83,500 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 266,000 UP 500
TaekwangInd 716,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 8,600 UP 340
GCH Corp 15,210 DN 60
POSCO Holdings 341,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 28,100 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
LotteChilsung 162,700 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 180,400 UP 3,300
AmoreG 39,350 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 40,850 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
OCI 100,900 UP 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 57,600 UP 200
KSOE 76,000 0
KorZinc 533,000 DN 1,000
MS IND 20,600 UP 550
S-Oil 79,000 UP 1,100
SamsungHvyInd 5,040 DN 10
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,250 DN 270
Kogas 27,500 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 5,000
HyundaiMipoDock 69,000 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 62,700 DN 200
DB INSURANCE 74,500 UP 2,500
GC Corp 123,400 UP 1,700
SLCORP 26,900 UP 550
(MORE)
