KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Yuhan 50,400 DN 200
DongwonInd 49,500 UP 150
NHIS 8,700 UP 50
KIA CORP. 79,500 UP 2,600
DOOSAN 98,000 UP 3,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,800 DN 90
CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 UP 100
DL 52,500 UP 300
SKNetworks 4,425 UP 150
Daesang 19,290 UP 80
ORION Holdings 16,780 UP 480
Nongshim 364,000 UP 2,000
Hyosung 66,000 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,900 UP 500
SGBC 56,300 UP 4,000
DB HiTek 62,800 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,400 DN 700
Shinsegae 211,500 UP 1,500
Daewoong 14,690 DN 110
LG Display 16,060 DN 210
PanOcean 5,750 DN 60
COWAY 51,300 UP 100
DONGSUH 19,340 DN 140
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21650 UP650
SK 165,700 DN 400
Hanon Systems 8,680 UP 190
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 200
KT&G 86,000 UP 600
LOTTE TOUR 13,790 UP 50
IBK 9,930 UP 160
SamsungEng 30,000 UP 100
KT 29,200 DN 850
LG Uplus 10,920 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,400 UP 600
KPIC 173,600 UP 100
GS Retail 28,200 UP 600
GS E&C 20,100 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,410 UP 60
(MORE)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) Actor Yoo Ah-in questioned over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks
-
KF-21 prototypes successfully conduct 1st armament flight tests
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min sorry to see coach Conte go