KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKC 108,000 UP 2,700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 UP 13,000
Ottogi 441,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 60,400 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 113,700 UP 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 322,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 705,000 UP 1,000
DSME 23,850 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,050 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,350 UP 25
SAMSUNG SDS 121,300 UP 1,900
KEPCO E&C 74,600 UP 1,600
HDSINFRA 7,400 UP 20
NCsoft 371,000 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 19,830 UP 370
KIH 54,200 DN 400
NAVER 199,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,550 DN 150
KEPCO KPS 37,500 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 36,200 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,000 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,250 DN 550
LG H&H 595,000 UP 7,000
KIWOOM 98,600 UP 2,500
DWEC 4,000 0
Celltrion 150,500 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,000 UP 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,450 DN 300
GS 39,900 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,415 DN 5
SK Innovation 164,500 UP 1,300
AMOREPACIFIC 135,900 UP 3,600
POONGSAN 37,150 DN 400
LIG Nex1 70,500 DN 800
Fila Holdings 35,300 UP 250
HtlShilla 80,800 UP 2,000
Hanmi Science 37,650 UP 200
Hanssem 50,600 UP 500
