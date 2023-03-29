KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
F&F 138,000 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 6,210 DN 70
FOOSUNG 16,620 UP 3,190
SamsungElecMech 154,500 DN 900
LG Innotek 269,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,800 DN 2,100
HMM 19,910 DN 140
Mobis 215,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 54,900 UP 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 94,800 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 143,500 UP 1,500
S-1 54,900 UP 800
Hanwha 25,200 0
CJ 100,200 UP 200
LX INT 28,700 DN 150
HYBE 190,100 UP 2,800
SK ie technology 68,400 UP 1,800
LG Energy Solution 583,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 32,050 UP 500
kakaopay 53,800 DN 1,300
K Car 12,510 UP 240
SKSQUARE 38,050 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,500 UP 1,800
SamsungSecu 31,250 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 14,050 UP 440
KG DONGBU STL 9,630 UP 60
ZINUS 27,850 DN 50
SKTelecom 48,850 UP 350
HyundaiElev 26,150 DN 250
Hanchem 211,000 UP 11,300
DWS 45,050 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 17,970 DN 60
KEPCO 18,670 UP 270
Handsome 25,000 DN 400
HITEJINRO 21,900 DN 100
SK hynix 86,900 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 580,000 UP 15,000
DongkukStlMill 12,130 DN 120
TaihanElecWire 1,496 UP 18
Hyundai M&F INS 33,700 UP 250
(END)
