PM says to ask Yoon to veto grain bill

All News 16:17 March 29, 2023

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that he will make a suggestion to President Yoon Suk Yeol on vetoing a contentious bill requiring government purchase of surplus rice.

Han made the remarks after a policy consultation meeting with the ruling party on the revision to the Grain Management Act passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly last week.

Han said the envisioned bill will throw the rice farming industry into a bigger crisis.

Yoon was been widely expected to veto the bill, which requires the government to buy excess rice if production exceeds the estimate of demand by 3-5 percent, or if prices fall by 5-8 percent or more compared with the previous year.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a policy consultation meeting with the ruling party at the prime minister's residence on March 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

