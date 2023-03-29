Yoon named honorary president of Korea Scout Association
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol was named honorary president of the Korea Scout Association on Wednesday, his office said.
Yoon is the first South Korean president to have been a former scout and the sixth incumbent president to become honorary president of the association.
At a ceremony attended by 60 scouts and 20 scout leaders at the presidential office, Yoon said being a young scout brought him great pride and joy, and instilled in him the confidence that he could do anything together with other scouts.
Yoon also said he was proud of how South Korean scouts are expressing solidarity with and support for their Turkish counterparts in the wake of the recent devastating earthquake in Turkey, which he said demonstrates the true spirit of a scout, according to his office.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
Ateez realizes importance of direct interactions with fans during world tours
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) Actor Yoo Ah-in questioned over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks
-
KF-21 prototypes successfully conduct 1st armament flight tests
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min sorry to see coach Conte go