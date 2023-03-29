Yoon named honorary president of Korea Scout Association

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol was named honorary president of the Korea Scout Association on Wednesday, his office said.

Yoon is the first South Korean president to have been a former scout and the sixth incumbent president to become honorary president of the association.

At a ceremony attended by 60 scouts and 20 scout leaders at the presidential office, Yoon said being a young scout brought him great pride and joy, and instilled in him the confidence that he could do anything together with other scouts.

Yoon also said he was proud of how South Korean scouts are expressing solidarity with and support for their Turkish counterparts in the wake of the recent devastating earthquake in Turkey, which he said demonstrates the true spirit of a scout, according to his office.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) delivers remarks during a ceremony where he was named honorary president of the Korea Scout Association at the presidential office in Seoul on March 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)