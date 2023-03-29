S. Korean Bond Yields on March 29, 2023
All News 16:35 March 29, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.287 3.288 -0.1
2-year TB 3.341 3.351 -1.0
3-year TB 3.249 3.258 -0.9
10-year TB 3.280 3.281 -0.1
2-year MSB 3.317 3.347 -3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.027 4.029 -0.2
91-day CD 3.590 3.590 0.0
(END)
