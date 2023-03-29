Hanchang to raise 9 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:32 March 29, 2023
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanchang Corp.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 9 billion won (US$6.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 13.63 million common shares at a price of 660 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
