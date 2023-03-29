(LEAD) Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new nat'l security adviser

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's nomination of new adviser; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday nominated Seoul's chief envoy to Washington as his new national security adviser following the resignation of his current adviser, an official said.

Amb. Cho Tae-yong was tapped to replace Kim Sung-han, who announced his resignation the same day amid reports of trouble over a planning issue related to Yoon's state visit to Washington next month.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol decided to accept National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han's resignation offer after deep thought," senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye told reporters.

"The president nominated Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong as the next national security adviser," she said, noting Cho's replacement is expected to be picked soon.

Cho is currently in Seoul to attend an annual meeting of chiefs of overseas diplomatic missions.



South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong attends a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at a hotel in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim announced his resignation only minutes earlier in a notice to the press, saying his resignation will be effective the same day and he will return to his previous job at Korea University.

The news followed reports that Kim could be replaced over a planning issue related to Yoon's April 26 state visit to Washington.

The presidential office had earlier said the article was "different from the truth."

"When I was offered the position by the president a year ago, I told him I would establish a foundation for restoring the South Korea-U.S. alliance, improving South Korea-Japan relations, strengthening security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, and then return to school," Kim said. "I believe such conditions have been met to some extent."

Kim said he believes his replacement will be able to carry out his role smoothly, as preparations for the president's visit to the U.S. are proceeding well.

He also said he does not wish for the "controversy caused by me" to bring additional burden to the country's diplomatic work or administration of state affairs.

"Even after returning to university, I will continue to do my best for the success of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration," he said.



National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han attends a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)