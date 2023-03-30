SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 30.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon fires national security adviser one month ahead of U.S. trip (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- National security adviser resigns (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new national security adviser (Donga Ilbo)

-- National security adviser resigns; ambassador to U.S. to fill his post (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon replaces national security adviser ahead of U.S. trip (Segye Times)

-- Yoon fires national security adviser who didn't report U.S. president's offer for collaborative concert (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon replaces national security adviser one month ahead of U.S. trip (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- National security adviser resigns (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new national security adviser (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Coal storage canopy project results in snowballing deficits (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon to veto grain bill (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Relaxed visas, discounts aimed at boosting market (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon replaces national security adviser (Korea Herald)

-- Government to ease entry rules to boost economy via tourism (Korea Times)

