Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 March 30, 2023

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon fires national security adviser one month ahead of U.S. trip (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National security adviser resigns (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new national security adviser (Donga Ilbo)
-- National security adviser resigns; ambassador to U.S. to fill his post (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon replaces national security adviser ahead of U.S. trip (Segye Times)
-- Yoon fires national security adviser who didn't report U.S. president's offer for collaborative concert (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon replaces national security adviser one month ahead of U.S. trip (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- National security adviser resigns (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new national security adviser (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Coal storage canopy project results in snowballing deficits (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon to veto grain bill (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Relaxed visas, discounts aimed at boosting market (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon replaces national security adviser (Korea Herald)
-- Government to ease entry rules to boost economy via tourism (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!