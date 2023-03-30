Go to Contents Go to Navigation

First vice foreign minister tapped as new ambassador to U.S.

All News 08:07 March 30, 2023

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong has been tapped to be the new ambassador to the United States, a diplomatic source said Thursday, a day after the current ambassador was named the new national security adviser.

Cho would replace Ambassador Cho Tae-yong, who was picked to replace Kim Sung-han as the national security adviser Wednesday.

Kim announced his resignation the same day amid reports of trouble over a planning issue related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next month.

Yoon plans to nominate Cho Hyun-dong as the new ambassador and request Washington's consent, known as an agrement, as soon as possible, given that his state visit is less than a month away, on April 26.

The nominee previously served as a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Washington and also handled the North Korean nuclear issue.

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong speaks during a press briefing with foreign correspondents in Seoul, in this March 10, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

